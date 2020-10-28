AXT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $991,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.1 million.

AXT shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.56, an increase of 83% in the last 12 months.

