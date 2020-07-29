ADM: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $469 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $16.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.4 billion.

ADM shares have dropped slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.92, a rise of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADM