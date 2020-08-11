10x Genomics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its second quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $42.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

10x Genomics shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year.

